BILLINGS, Mont. - The City of Billings is installing Remote Weather Information Stations (RWIS). Each RWIS will provide a look at the road, along with information on air temperature, road temperature, wind, humidity and precipitation.

Street and Traffic Division Manager Derick Miller said the RWIS will help the city as they tackle winter storms. The stations will also benefit drivers in Billings by providing drivers a look at conditions. Those conditions are updated every 10 minutes.

The first RWIS has been installed on Shiloh Road. Miller said they are working on installing a second one at the top of Zimmerman Trail. He is hoping that RWIS will be installed in 3-4 months. After that, a location will be chosen in the Heights, followed by two other locations in Billings.

Miller said they have to drive around to check road conditions right now. He also said conditions often vary across Billings, especially in the Heights. These new stations will make it easier and faster to gather the information they need during winter storms.

"The big product we need to know the ground temperature and actual air temperature is our liquid de-icer," he said. "We like to put that down at ten degrees and rising because if that weather is dropping or the ground is too cold, that liquid de-icer will freeze."

The stations cost about $15,000 each. Miller said they are built to withstand tough weather, including hail.

Miller said they are still working out some software issues with the RWIS. If you are having trouble viewing the page, he said to open it in Google Chrome. You can go to the page here.