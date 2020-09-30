BILLINGS - Fire crews are investigating a structure fire in Billings Tuesday night that left one woman dead.

According to a release from the Billings Fire Department, the incident occurred at 7:42 p.m. on 124 N 22nd Street.

The release from BFD says the woman died due to injuries from the fire.

BFD says the damages are worth a total of $60,000 and caused a lot of damage in the living room of the house.

The cause was accidental, according to BFD.

