The Montana Nursery & Landscape Association's annual Montana Green Expo will be located at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center this year starting Tuesday January 4th.

The two-day expo includes a trade show and convention. The trade show will have more than 75 exhibitors. The convention will include hours of educational seminars on horticulture and business management.

The Montana Green Expo focuses on networking opportunities for those in the horticulture industry.

The expo begins January 4th and ends Thursday, January 6th.

You can register to attend in-person at the expo at the Billings Hotel & Convention Center from 7:00 a.m. to 10 a.m. on any day of the expo.