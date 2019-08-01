Billings- Well, Thursday night rang in the last night of Alive After Five in the Magic City which means its time for the 18th annual blue festival.

Every summer for seventeen years, Magic City Blues has attracted thousands and thousands of music fans from all across the country to Billings.

Magic City Blues, an urban music festival in a rural state, is a signature event for the city of Billings and the state of Montana.

It runs August 1st through the 3rd, and despite some windy weather or a few drops of rain, promoter Tim Goodrich says they're still going to have a groovy good time.

This year, The Blues Festival is helping raise money for Kelker's Kids, a pediatric fund at Billings Clinic to help families whose kids are being treated for cancer or other serious blood disorders. For every ticket sold, one dollar gets donated. For more information on Kelker's kids, click here.