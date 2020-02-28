Billings hospital preparing for possibility of coronavirus coming to area

Hospitals across the nation are preparing for the possibility of a Coronavirus Disease 2019 outbreak. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say there are 59 people in the United States with confirmed cases of the virus, also called COVID-19. That number was last updated February 26, 2020.

Director of Compliance at Advanced Care Hospital of Montana Troy Ruff said the hospital is having a meeting on Monday to plan and prepare for the possibility of coronavirus coming to the community. He said the department heads will thoroughly evaluate the hospital, including looking at supplies.

Ruff said, "That is one of the aspects we are addressing. What supplies are on hand? What is our availability to continue to get certain supplies such as masks, gowns, various forms of protective equipment for staff and for our residents here? What we are planning on doing is fully evaluating all of these aspects so, in the event an outbreak comes to our area, we are prepared as best as we can be."

Advanced Care Hospital of Montana said the number one defense against the coronavirus is hand washing.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say signs of coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They say patients with the virus have experienced mild to severe respiratory illness.

The CDC also put out a guide to help stop the spread of respiratory diseases like the coronavirus. You can find that guide here.