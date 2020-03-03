Centennial Park may be ready by fall 2020, this according to Park Planner Mark Jarvis for Billings Parks and Recreation Department.

Jarvis said, "This is exciting because this is the first community park that we have built since the early 1980s."

The park now has irrigation, a fence, sidewalks and a new parking lot. According to Park Planner Mark Jarvis, crews have about a month's worth of work left depending on the weather. However, Jarvis said once the work is completed, people will need to stay off the area to give the grass time to come in and become thick enough to withstand traffic. Jarvis said he hopes that will be this fall.

The park will include an off-leash area for dogs. Jarvis said a lot of homes in Billings have dogs.

He said, "In Billings particularly, 80% own at least one dog. Of that 25% own two or more dogs, and 15% own three or more dogs. So, if you do some rough, back of the napkin calculations, I would estimate, we have somewhere between 65,000 and 70,000 dogs in Billings."

The Friends of Billings Dogs Parks Inc has donated $80,000 toward fencing of the dog park.

The park will also feature two large multi-purpose open spaces.