UPDATE: The Yellowstone County coroner has identified the victim of the homicide that happened in Billings early Monday morning.

Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Valerie Juhl told us the victim was 25-year-old Salimon Nava Sr.

Salimon's cause of death was a single gunshot wound to his head, his death was ruled a homicide and the Billings Police Department is still investigating.

UPDATE: Lieutenant Matt Lennick with the Billings Police Department says an incident that left a 25-year-old dead appears to be linked to a domestic incident.

Lennick says police were sent to a home on the 200 block of North 18th St for a possible disturbance around 3 a.m. Monday morning.

When they arrived, Lennick says officers found two people at the house, one of whom was killed from an apparent gun shot wound.

Lennick says all parties involved in the deadly shooting are accounted for and cooperating with the investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time -- but the investigation is ongoing.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Police are investigating a homicide that happened in the 200 block of N. 18th Street in Billings a little after 3 a.m. Monday.

The Billings Police Department said via Twitter a 25-year-old man was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

BPD said everyone involved has been accounted for.

Detectives are on scene, and the investigation is ongoing.