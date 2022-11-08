UPDATE: NOV. 8 AT 10:48 A.M.

The Yellowstone County coroner's office has identified the man killed in last weekend's homicide in Billings.

Walker TakesHorse, 31, of Hardin died of a gunshot wound to his neck.

UPDATE 11/7/22 12pm: Billings Police have released more information about a man's death over the weekend.

Lieutenant Matt Lennick says during the investigation, police were able to track down one of the people who fled the scene of the crash where a man was found with a gunshot wound and later died. That person was identified as an escapee from the Billings Alpha House.

The second person allegedly involved in the incident has been identified as a person of interest, but has not been located at this time. Billings Police are now looking for Branden Rock Above.

Rock Above is described as 6’3” tall, 193 lbs, brown hair, and brown eyes. He is also known to have short hair or a shaved head. Any information on his whereabouts can be reported to police at 406-657-8200.

Lennick goes on to say that the victim in this incident and Rock Above were both escapees from the Great Falls Transitional Center.

At this time, Lennick says no charges have been filed in connection with the homicide.

BILLINGS, Mont. - A driver who crashed into a parked car was found to have been shot and was declared deceased Saturday night.

Around 11:49 pm, Billings police responded to 200 S 29th St. for a car that crashed into a parked car.

Police found the driver had been shot, and the driver was declared deceased after being taken to the hospital.

Two suspects fled the scene and an investigation is ongoing, the Billings Police Department reports.