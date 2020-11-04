BILLINGS, Mont. - The suspect in Sunday's homicide in Billings was arrested in Idaho.

According to a press release from the Billings Police Department, Idaho State Police stopped a vehicle traveling on I-90 outside Coeur d'Alene, Idaho about 11 a.m. MST on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Police say the vehicle was occupied by 37-year-old Benial Davis of Billings. Davis is currently in custody at the Kootenai County Correctional Facility on a deliberate homicide warrant for his arrest out of Yellowstone County.

Billings police say the warrant is in relation to the homicide that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 1 on the 4100 block of King Avenue East.

The investigation is on-going.