BILLINGS, MT - A family of four was evacuated from their home Monday morning after a gas leak was discovered nearby.

Billings Firefighters were dispatched to Auburn Cir and Chapel Hill Drive around 8:30 a.m.

Firefighters say a two inch gas line was severed. The pipe was crimped closed to slow the leak while emergency workers awaited a crew from Montana Dakota Utilities.

It's not immediately known how the pipe was severed.