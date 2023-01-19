BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings local, Terri Porta has been selected to work with a project advisory committee to develop a formal process to involve art and artists in everyday civic life.

Porta will be tasked with advancing the City’s goals including creating a robust and creative public engagement process, promoting economic vitality, beautifying the built environment and improving safety through the Mobilize the MAGIC City project, a release from the City says.

By the end of the project, Porta will have created at least two placemaking hubs along Billings’ first bikeway, a feasibility study for a public arts commission, and a placemaking playbook documenting the successful processes used.

Examples of potential placemaking hubs could include street art, a neighborhood gathering space or a sidewalk stamped with poetry.

“Terri was selected from a talented pool of candidates due to her ability to work in diverse forms of public art, her excitement to engage with the public and allow them to inform her work, and her commitment to equity,” the City said. “Terri describes herself as an outgoing artist and is excited to get to know the community better. She has created vibrant public art pieces across our city and region ranging from murals to interactive sculptures.”

“I have a passion for public art and I love my community and I love seeing the two come together,” Terri says.

This project is funded in part by the Our Town grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The City of Billings Planning and Community Services Department is contracting Porta for one year as an artist-in-residence thanks to the grant.