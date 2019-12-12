Billings high schools collecting gift cards for students in need

High schools in Billings are accepting donations of gift cards to give to students in need. They are looking for gift cards to gas stations, grocery stores, fast food restaurants, Walmart and Target.

Last year, West High School gave about 240 holiday gifts to students in need. West High Principal Kelly Hornby said this year, they will probably give more.

Hornby said, "Every year, we have more students in need and in crisis."

Hornby added, "Last year, we had several students who were homeless. And, we were able to provide a basket for them that gave them clothing. We had some students that had large families that had lost jobs and were in a shuffle."

If you are interested in donating, you can bring the gift cards to the main office of the school.

West High School is located at 2201 St. Johns Avenue. The office phone number is (406) 281-5600.

Senior High School is located at 425 Grand Avenue. The office phone number is (406) 281-5400. They will have a table in front of the main office to accept gift cards from about 10:30-1:30 during the school day. However, if the table isn't there, they said to just bring the gift card into the office. Senior High School said last year they gave Christmas gifts to over 300 students.

Skyview High School is located at 1775 High Sierra Blvd. The office phone number is (406) 281-5200.