BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Heights water board has agreed to pay the City of Billings almost $3 million over a billing dispute.

A release from the City of Billings says that in 2017, a discrepancy was found between the volume of water produced at the water treatment plant and customer bills, as the actual production was higher than was what was being billed.

After ruling out a leak in the water distribution system, it was found the error was caused by an incorrect conversion factor in new billing software.

It was reportedly only an issue for the County Water District of Billings Heights (CWDBH) due to the specific type of water meter they use.

From February 27, 2015, to December 15, 2017, CWDBH was underbilled by $2,970,599.35, and with interest, the City reports the total amount owed as of October of 2020 was about $3,965,327.49 according to the City.

“The district was underbilled for consumption by approximately 40%, but they continued to bill their customers for full consumption,” the City said.

After the error was corrected, the County Water District of Billings Heights started paying the full amount but refused to pay for the undercharged amount.

In a settlement signed Wednesday night, the Heights water board has agreed to pay the city $2,936,251.80 in the next 30 days.

The settlement was unanimously approved by the Billings city council during the March 28 business meeting.

According to the City, both parties attempted to resolve the dispute informally in the fall of 2018, then again through formal mediation in November of 2020.

Both were unable to reach an agreement and the city filed a complaint against the district in December of 2020, asserting breach of contract for unpaid amounts due under the contract plus interest.

Representatives with the city and water district met several times between October 2021 and February 2022, and an agreement was reached that month.

The Billings Heights water board voted four to three to approve the settlement Wednesday night.

“Under the agreement, the city’s claim for breach of contract for the under billed amount is dismissed, along with the district’s counter claims for negligence and declaratory relief related to the underbilled amount,” the City said. “Because CWDBH agreed to pay the settlement amount in full, the original amount was reduced by $34,341.55 to reflect the interest CWDBH would have earned if it had made payments over two years.”