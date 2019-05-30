Billings Heights house fire still under investigation

One woman was taken to the hospital this afternoon for smoke inhalation, following a house fire on Yellowstone River Road.

Billings firefighters responded to 1327 Yellowstone River Road around 2:16 p.m. for a structure fire.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire from the backside and inside the duplex.

The fire caused moderate damage to the bedroom and the rest of the residence sustained minor smoke damage.

Billings Deputy Fire Marshal Jaime Fender estimated the property and content loss to be $50,000.

Yellowstone river road temporarily closed for 30 minutes during this incident.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.