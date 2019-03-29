Billings gym raises funds for Montana trooper

One local gym is doing their part to help raise funds for one Montana trooper.

Trooper Wade Palmer remains in a medically induced coma in a Utah hospital after a deadly shooting in Missoula.

Alternative Athletics wants to invite the community come down the gym in support of trooper Wade Palmer.

From squats, burpees and riding on the stationary bike, you rotate movements every minute allowing you to use your entire body.

Trainer Kelia Hart and her husband who is also in law enforcement came up with the workout idea.

In honor of Trooper Palmer's badge number 301, the workout equals to a total of 301 reps.

You don't even need to be a member to participate, everyone is welcome to join and all proceeds help trooper's Palmer.

"We are a gym that we focus on people that serve our country and it's something that i can't even imagine another family going through," said Hart. "So if we can do just our little part that makes me happy, our owner and members happy."

The fundraiser has been extended until April 5th and you can donate any amount you choose.

So far, Alternative Athletics has raised $1,700 and are hoping to reach $2,000.

They are located at 808 4th Ave N.