BILLINGS, Mont. - A managing partner for a gym in Billings is frustrated with the recent stimulus bill, saying it left the fitness industry out.

Managing partner for Granite Health and Fitness in Billings Shara Overstreet said it's going to be very hard nationwide for gyms to recover. And, she said, financial help is needed.

Overstreet said Granite Health and Fitness was one of the gyms under a mandatory closure for 10 weeks in 2020. Then, the gym spent about $40,000 on sanitizing equipment, including two HEPA air filters. After that, they were allowed to reopen, but at half capacity.

"We were asked to reopen without funding to support what we really had to do to reopen," she said.

"With the last stimulus bill, the fitness industry was eliminated for special interest funding which puts us in a different pool of funding," Overstreet said. "And, it's going to be really difficult for some of the gyms nationwide to recover if we can't have some substantial funding moving forward."

One of the biggest impacts for Overstreet has been the employee layoffs. She said they had to lay off 130 employees. As of right now, they've only been able to hire 48 of those employees back.

"There were times during this closure that I was afraid for my team," Overstreet said. "Were they going to survive? How were they going to put food on the table? And, what was this going to look like for them? It was very stressful."

The International Health, Racquet and Sportsclub Association said 17% of gyms in the U.S. have permanently closed because of the pandemic. And, revenue for the U.S. fitness industry dropped 58% in 2020.