A 20-year old Billings woman who was shot June 4th has died.

Billings police have not identified the woman.

Lt. Brandon Wooley previously stated that police believe the woman was shot during a disturbance reported on the 51-hundred block of Laurel Road.

The victim arrived at an undisclosed Billings hospital monday around 5:30 a.m. with a bullet wound.

Lt. Wooley says an 18-year old woman is believed to be a person of interest in the case.

Everyone associated with the disturbance on Laurel Road has been contacted by police.

The victim's identity will be released through the coroner's office.

Billings Police detectives are now treating the case as a homicide.

But, there are no charges or arrests in the case as of Thursday afternoon.