The Billings Gun Show was held this weekend in the Montana Pavilion at Metra Park.

The show, that runs all weekend, is an exciting venture for gun owners and collectors.

Brian Kjensmo is in his 20th year as a gun show promoter.

Over the years, Kjensmo has promoted over 600 shows between Montana, Washington, and Idaho.

Kjensmo says the Billings Gun Show is set up for collectors and features guns from the military to the old west to the civil war.