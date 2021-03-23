BILLINGS - After the horrific shooting in Boulder, Colorado Monday, President Biden said it's possible to ban "assault weapons and high capacity magazines" in the country.

We talked with the owner of Black Butte Range in Billings about the situation.

"His family should have done something. This is just a prime example of the mental health issues going on in the world. He's been going after 'assault style weapons,' which has a very vague definition. There are no military style weapons. There's an MSR, which is a modern sporting rifle, and that's what he's actually going after," Owner Andrew Stapleton said.

He says sometimes there's confusion from customers at his shop.

"If somebody comes in and they say, 'hey I want an assault riffle,' I usually stop that off the bat. We don't sell assault weapons. Assault is an action. I wouldn't want you to assault someone with your weapon," Stapleton said.

Stapleton believes a lot of magazines would come off the shelves if the president creates new gun laws. He says a high capacity magazine is defined has holding more than 10 rounds.

"The majority of guns sold in the world are what he would classify as a high cap magazine," Stapleton said.

He says, while he understands the president's concerns, he doesn't think more gun control legislation would get rid of violence.

"The people that say if the guns were illegal then he wouldn't have been able to do that shooting, don't understand that drugs have been illegal for years, and there's still pandemics of drugs all over the world," Stapleton said.