Billings group turns plastic bags into sleeping mats for the homeless

Sleeping Mats with a Purpose is a volunteer program that creates mats for people to sleep on who would otherwise be sleeping on the ground.

It takes about 700 plastic bags and 40-50 hours to make one 3 x 6 foot sleeping mat.

The mats are made from "plarn." Karen Lahey, who volunteers with Sleeping Mats with a Purpose, says that plarn is plastic yarn... made from plastic bags. The plarn is crocheted into mats that homeless people can sleep on.

Lahey says, "You hope you're doing some good for the people out there. And giving them some relief, or some comfort, I guess, at night so they're not just on the ground."

If you want to get involved in making sleeping mats, Lahey says volunteers meet monthly. For meeting times, check out the "Sleeping Mats with a Purpose" Facebook page and look under the events tab.

Lahey says she doesn't need anymore plastic bags right now, but she does need more people to crochet the plarn into sleeping mats.