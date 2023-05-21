Billings, MT- Books can transport you to new worlds, teach you new things, and show you new possibilities.

One group in the Magic City hopes to get kids reading at an exceptionally young age.

Books for Babies is one of the longest running projects for the Billings Junior Women's Club.

Women's Club volunteers meet at least once or twice a year to pack over three thousand bags that contain infant appropriate reading material: like interactive touch and feel books.

The bags are then distributed throughout the year at St. Vincent and Billings Clinic, to ensure the books make their way into the hands of every new child born in Billings.

But there is a second part to the program that also helps new parents kickstart their child's literacy journey.

Co-Parliamentarian for the B.J.W.C. Executive Board, Kristen Stewart explains how the project expands beyond the babies.

Stewart says that "parents can access some reading materials not only for their child but also, they can have some information pamphlets for the local library and the reading programs supported through there as well as our club and any other necessary support for new parents. "

The bags also contain information on the importance and impact of reading to your children as early as possible.

You can find more information on how to contribute or participate in this novel project here.