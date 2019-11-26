This Christmas, crew members of the USS Billings will be receiving care packages from Girl Scout Troop 2116 in Billings.

Troop leader Leslie Friedel has a personal connection with the USS Billings and when she was approached with the idea, she didn't think twice.

"My husband actually was part of the commissioning crew for the USS Billings so we've been kind of following the ship along the path, since beginning until now," says Friedel, "we were just approached from one of the committee members that they need people to basically help support them the next five year of the crew and that they were looking for organizations that would help out with that."

Members of troop spent Monday night decorating the care packages that will contain a total of 140 packages of candy for the 140 crew members and Christmas cards that were written by citizens of Billings.

The troop will be sending the care packages sometime this week.

Friedel says this project will continue for the next five years. The troop will send candy at Christmastime and Girl Scout Cookies during the spring.