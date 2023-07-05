BILLINGS, Mont – A Missing Endangered Person’s Alert (MEPA) has been issued for 12-year-old Jessenia Chavez. Jessenia was last heard from on July 2.

Billings Police believe she is with her non-custodial mother Stephanie Nava.

Both were scheduled to meet with Jessenia’s father on Monday, however they did not show up to that meeting.

The alert states there is concern for Jessenia’s well-being and they could be headed towards Lame Deer, Montana or Casper, Wyoming.

Jessenia is 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Jessenia Chavez, please contact Billings Police at 406 657 8460 extension 4, or call 911.