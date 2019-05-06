It was a terrifying scene on the afternoon of May 2nd. 6-year-old Hannah Waldron was riding her scooter on 8th Street West when a pick-up truck backing out of a driveway hit her.

Hannah was immediately transported to St. Vincent's where her family learned that Hannah had broken a bone in her pelvis which connects to her spine.

Hannah's step-father Zach Vigil says at first the family thought Hannah would need surgery, but Vigil says not long after doctors told the family that Hannah could heal naturally.

For now the spunky 6-year-old will be confined to a wheelchair for about 8-weeks while she heals. Vigil says Hannah should undergo physical therapy after that.

Vigil says it's not quite setting up to be the summer that Hannah had hoped for. "She's had to cancel two GET AIR birthday parties and she won't get to attend summer camp this year so she's pretty bummed about that."

But Vigil adds that Hannah is taking this setback in stride. "She's been mostly relaxing on the couch watching her shows on Netflix and playing with her barbies."

Vigil says Hannah will return to school very soon and that the family is grateful for all of their support.

As for medical expenses, Vigil says his insurance company is now involved, but a friend of the family has set up a gofundme account in the meantime. if you'd like check that out you can do so by clicking here.