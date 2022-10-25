BILLINGS, MT- Downtown Billings Alliance created a gift card program in November of 2020 for locally owned businesses in Billings as a resource to help attract more customers.

""It brings people in that might not have otherwise stopped by and that's a super positive impact.," said Alan Lamb, a manager at Montana Brewing Company.

"When somebody's paying with it, that could be a customer that might not have otherwise come in. I think that's a positive impact to get people out downtown."

Over 50 different businesses in Billings accept the gift cards as a form of payment.

Brockel's Chocolates is in the process of having the gift cards become available in time for the holiday season.

"We're just hoping to see people come downtown and excited and happy. We're excited for the Christmas season coming up, and they can get all their shopping done downtown here," said Jacki Brockel, the owner of Brockel's Chocolates.

"We're hoping that some people that may not come downtown all the time will receive a gift card and then they'll be excited to come downtown."

The gift cards are available for purchase here, with 10 dollars as a minimum amount on the card.