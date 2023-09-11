Billings, Mont. - It is the tenth year of Billings’ original free outdoor movies series, the Billings Kiwanas Movies Under the Stars, and the series has raised $52,000 over the years for local charities.

"This year we our presenting our biggest line up ever," said Hans Abbey with Purple Snow in a news release. "Plus by showing the movies in the fall we are able to start the movies earlier and get everyone home earlier."

The free movies will play on the following Saturdays:

September 16 is " TOP GUN MAVERICK". Sunset is at 7:23 PM. Concessions Benefit Special K Ranch.

Sunset is at 7:23 PM. Concessions Benefit Special K Ranch. September 23 is " ELVIS". Sunset is at 7:09pm. Concessions benefit Tumbleweed.

Sunset is at 7:09pm. Concessions benefit Tumbleweed. September 30 is "LADY & THE TRAMP" (LIVE ACTION). Sunset is at 6:56PM. Concessions benefit Family Tree Nurturing Center.

The Billings Kiwanis Movies Under The Stars would not be possible without the sponsors of the event, Valley Credit Union and Par Montana.