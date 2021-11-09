BILLINGS, Mont. - A food truck owner has found success by opening at night. Time to Eat is open some nights from 11 p.m until 3 a.m.

"The busiest stretch I have is from about 1:30 in the morning until about 3 in the morning," Owner Lucas Hoover said. "And then, it's pretty much nonstop for that whole time. Sometimes, I stay later because people are still coming."

Hoover said during those four-hour night shifts, he typically has 45-50 customers. Those customers are often people getting off of work at casinos, bars and restaurants, as well as the late-night crowd.

"After my bar tending experience, I knew I was hungry when I got off work," he said. "And I knew that there were plenty of other people who were hungry when they got off work."

Hoover said he opened his food truck business about six or seven months ago and he's not alone. According to an economic report from the Montana Secretary of State's Office, new business registrations are up every month in 2021 over the same month in 2020.

One of the challenges Hoover is facing is finding supplies.

"Prices are going up every week," he said. "Things are getting harder and harder to get. I tried to get pizza sauce this weekend and I couldn't get pizza sauce because there just wasn't any."