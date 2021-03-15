Billings food pantry to receive 500 hams

BILLINGS, Mont. - Family Service of Billings will receive 500 Hormel hams from Albertsons on Monday, March 15 at 10 a.m.

Senior Director of Development at Family Service Jane McCracken said the hams will go into food boxes to help people in the community. She said they've had dramatic increases in the number of people they've seen over the past year. Many families are seeking food help for the first time.

"Last month, I happened to be walking through the parking lot and an elderly lady stopped me," McCracken said. "She was helping her even more elderly husband in on a walker. And, she said, 'You need to know this. I have never asked for help in my life. This is the first time. I have come in here four times and I am so grateful.'"

McCracken said they typically see 100 families come in for food help every day. One day during the pandemic, they saw 172 cars come through for food help.

If you need help, they are open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Family Service is located at 3927 1st Avenue South in Billings.