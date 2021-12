BILLINGS — The Billings Food Bank is seeking volunteers this holiday season to help prepare and distribute Christmas food boxes and meals.

Volunteers are needed for the following events:

Food box distribution on Dec. 20, 21, 22, 23. Drive-thru at Billings Food Bank parking lot. Volunteers needed from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.



Christmas meal deliveries on Dec. 25. Food prep, packaging and delivery to homebound individuals. Volunteers needed from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.