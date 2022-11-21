BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Food Bank Director Sheryle Shandy said the building renovation on 3rd Avenue and 16th Street will, hopefully, be finished by the end of February 2023. They are calling it "The Miracle on 16th Street."

Shandy said the Billings Food Bank already owns the facility. Now, it's being renovated into an event center. She said the Billings Food Bank will hold events there and offer classes on topics like nutrition, hygiene and cooking. They will also rent out the facility to the community. Shandy said the money raised from those rentals will help the Food Bank to further serve the community.

"Oh, we're tripling," she said. "This will allow us to triple what we do now. Because of lot of this especially was brought on by Covid by almost three years of isolation. But, in a lot of cases, it's going to take a long time to bounce back."

Shandy said the cost of the renovation is a bit of a moving target because of inflation. She said they've already invested about $2.5 million into the project. She said they will probably need another $1.5 million to complete the project.

"Just the equipment alone, the price of the equipment, is going up about 20% a month," she said.