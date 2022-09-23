BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Billings Food Bank has re-opened the doors to the Fortin’s Cafe and Gift Shop, after three years of being closed to covid.

Not only is Fortin's Cafe and Gift Shop serving up $5.00 bbq on Fridays, if the weather allows, they are also offering a tuition-free culinary job skills program through the Fortin's Culinary Center.



Thanks to a generous donation of one million dollars from the Fortin Foundation, the food bank was able to open the cafe and start the 12-week job skills program.

Excutive Chef and Chef Instructor, Rick Lowell says the student won't leave the program as the next Master Chef, but they will develop a solid foundation of basic kitchen skills that will allow them to walk right into the culinary field, and learn from some of the greatest Chefs.

"They'll be ahead of the game, so they'll understand what's going on in the restaurant industry, cooking, and just the basics of what we're doing and why we're doing it." Says Rick.

The first 10 weeks of the course are packed with an intensive curriculum., followed by an intern or externship. The food bank even covers the cost of every student's ServSafe Certification.

Sheryle Shandy, CEO of Billings Food Bank says she hopes this program will give students better opportunities to find employment.

"We started the program to get people to work and right now is probably a good time to be training people, there's just help wanted signs all over the place." Shandy says.