BILLINGS, Mont. - For Father’s Day, the Billings Food Bank is delivering meals at no cost to recipients.

“In a time when social distancing has forced families apart, we wanted to do something uplifting. We call it Food for Body and Soul,” said Sheryle Shandy, Executive Director of Billings Food Bank.

To get a meal for those living in a household, you are asked to call 406-259-2856 by Friday, June 17, and place your name on the list.

Meals can be picked up at the Food Bank or they will be delivered around 12:00 pm on Sunday, June 19.

Volunteers are also needed to help with distributing the meals. If you want to help, you can call 406-259-2856 to volunteer.