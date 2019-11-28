The Thanksgiving holiday is time for many to reflect on the people and things in their lives, but for some it is a very difficult time of the year.

With help from local volunteers, the Billings Food Bank served over 300 meals to those in need. The meals consisted of all the traditional Thanksgiving items, turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing and more.

Chef David Maplethrope of the Billings Food Bank knows the holiday is about being thankful but also realized it's the giving part that provides a sense of gratitude with the volunteers.

"It makes us feel good you know?" If there are people in need, even with our volunteers, they come out for the same reason," says Maplethorpe, "they are giving up their Thanksgiving Day to be here with us and help the clients out and I think it's a great feeling."

The 300 plus meals that were served at the Billings Food Bank this afternoon were not the only meals that they provided this Thanksgiving as volunteers delivered Thanksgiving meals to those who were unable to make it to the food bank.

Volunteers Joan and Mike Dannenberg were one of ten groups of volunteers who delivered meals. Joan knows the meals are the most important part of the delivery but it's the reaction that givers her a smile.

Joan says "it is so nice to be able to bring a smile to someone. Sometimes they don't have visitors or they don't have visitors or they don't have relatives near by. If we can bring that extra smile, it's well worth it I think it's what we are here to do."

The Dannenberg's made deliveries to seven residences in Billings and though they were not able to provide meals for every home in the community, Joan knows that their hard work will not go unnoticed.

"It feels go to know we did a little little part in the big picture."