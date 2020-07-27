Billings Food Bank hosts Farm to Trunk distribution event

BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Billings Food Bank will be giving out a variety of grocery items this week in its farm to trunk distribution event. Food staples such as onions, potatoes, fruit, and protein will be coming from the USDA, local growers, and an organization called Farmlink.

Sheryle Shandy, Billings Food Bank CEO, says the Farmlink Project is a non-profit, started by college students, who help connect farmers with surplus produce to families in need. Sheryle says the farm to trunk distribution event will be open to everyone. During last year's event, the food bank served over one thousand families.

"We really did this to make it easy for those that -- this is the first time they found themselves in this position -- and it's a really humbling experience sometimes to have to come to a food bank for help, so we wanted to make it easy," she says.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday this week. Sheryle says she wants to thank all the farmers, ranchers, and local businesses that support the food bank all year long. If you would like to volunteer your time this week, you can contact the Billings Food Bank at https://billingsfoodbank.com/.