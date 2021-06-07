BILLINGS, Mont.­—The Billings Food Bank is distributing food boxes June 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in their parking lot at 2112 4th Avenue N.

Everyone is eligible to receive these items, according to a release from the food bank. You are asked to be courteous and follow traffic instructions at the venue.

There is a one car/one box limit. This is so that as many families in our community who need assistance may be served.

PLEASE wear your mask in the car when volunteers deliver groceries to your car. This is a request made by the volunteers.

If you would like to volunteer to assist with food distribution, call (406) 259-2856.