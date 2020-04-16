Billings Food Bank helping 35% more people due to coronavirus layoffs

The Billings Food Bank is helping 35% more people due to layoffs associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

Billings Food Bank CEO Sheryle Shandy said, "For a lot of them, they have waited to have to come and ask for help because they've never had to do it before. And, it's tough. It's tough on somebody who's always taken care of themselves, taken care of their family. And, now, they're in a position where they need help, which is okay because that's what we're here for. And, most of us are about one paycheck away from needing the same kind of help, so there's a lot of empathy and understanding that goes into doing what we do."

The food bank said they especially need pasta, rice, hamburger helper, peanut butter, cereal, canned fruit and vegetables and tomato products.

If you need assistance or if you want to donate, you can contact the Billings Food Bank.