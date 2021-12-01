BILLINGS - The holidays are among us, and many families are preparing for loved ones to visit and prepping for all the meals to keep everyone full and happy.

The Billings Food Bank is ready to help those families in need this year with plans to give away over 3,000 pounds of food.

Food Bank CEO Sheryle Shandy says she is excited to be a part of our Spirit Of Giving event coming up on Friday.

She said it gives them the push they need to provide the community with enough meals throughout the holiday season.

Shandy mentioned their goal is to give out enough meals for several weeks around Christmas, instead of just a few days. To do that, the bank could use some help from the community with donations of items like apples, oranges and any traditional meal ingredients.

Shandy added they would like some candy for the families, to make make sure the holiday is special for everyone.

“Well, you know, we get so busy when we’re short staffed, just like everybody else in the state right now, that we don't always get the chance to say thank you, and it takes a village, and we’re in a good one,” said Shandy.

Spirit Of Giving will return this coming Friday, Dec. 3.

The event runs from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. outside Dillard's in the Rimrock Mall parking lot.

Of course, Billings Food Bank will be there collecting your generous donations.