Billings Food Bank gears up for Easter meal deliveries

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Food Bank is working hard to get Easter meal deliveries ready for this weekend.

Sheryle Shandy, CEO of Billings Food Bank, says they cannot host a community meal this year because of social distancing guidelines, but they are still accepting food or monetary donations for meal deliveries. Shandy says their goal is to deliver 400 meals on Easter, but they need your help.

Right now, they are still in need of sides, desserts, and volunteers to help deliver meals on Easter.

"We want people that need a delivery and don't have Easter at home, we would like them to give us a call," says Shandy.

If you would like to participate or receive a meal, call 259-2856 prior to Easter or by 10 a.m. on Easter Sunday.