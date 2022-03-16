BILLINGS, Mont. - Boxes of food are being distributed by the Billings Food Bank on Friday, March 18 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm in their parking lot at 2112 4th Avenue N.

The Billings Food Bank says everyone is eligible to receive these items, and that there is a one car/one box limit.

“Please be courteous and respect these limits so as many families in our community who need assistance may be served,” the food bank said.

A picture ID is required to receive a box people are asked to follow traffic instructions at the venue.

Volunteers ask that those coming to pick up a box wear a mask when they are delivering groceries.

Those who would like to help with food distribution are asked to call (406) 259-2856.