Billings, MT-Staff at St. Vincent enjoyed lunch at Grandview Park in honor of the work they do to serve community members in need.

August 7th, 2023 also marks the 125th anniversary of the first cornerstone being laid to construct the first St. V. medical building.

President of St. Vincent Healthcare, Jen Alderfer, harrows back to that time and says "it was back on August 7th, 1898, that the corner stone was laid for Billings first hospital which was St. Vincent Hospital. And for the past 125 years our caregivers have really lived the legacy of our founding sisters of charity leving worth who answered the call to bring healthcare to billings 125 years ago. "

But this is just the first of what the hospital says will be several celebrations over the coming year.

Alderfer went on to say that "today really marks what will be a yearlong celebration for us, to celebrate this milestone of 125 years in February 2024 we will celebrate the milestone of when the first patient was cared for, and we just look forward to our sharing more about our commitment to lifesaving care in the days ahead. "

The caregiver celebrations featured live music, a barbeque, good weather and great company for the beginning of their historic celebration.