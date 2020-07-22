Billings First Congregational Church hosts pop-up masks distribution

BILLINGS, Mt. - Exactly one week ago Governor Steve Bullock announced a statewide mask mandate as the number of Coronavirus cases continue to climb in the Treasure State. While businesses are exercising their right to refuse service to anyone not wearing a mask, a local church in Billings is making sure everyone still has access to services and amenities within the community.

The Billings First Congregational Church may be closed for their usual services but their doors are open to provide the community with free masks.

After the announcement of the new mask mandate Pastor Lisa Harmon says she wondered how this would affect people who struggle to access masks. With social service providers running through their stock of masks, Pastor Harmon thought about how the church could step in to help and decided to create a pop-up mask distribution.

“We have a hand washing station as well and so these are just ways that we want to be in community with folks that don’t have access to service and so again we want to stand in the gap and make that possible," says Pastor Harmon.

With donations from church members, the community and council person Penny Ronning, they have over 300 masks. RiverStone Health also provided 30 kits.

“The kit has a mask in it, it has a thermometer in it, it’s kind of like a strip that you put over your forehead or maybe your wrist so you can take your temperature, it has hand sanitizer in it, but it also has a sheet that talks about, man if you’re feeling these symptoms and what to watch for and what to do.”

The church will be holding their masks distribution every Monday, Wednesday and Friday until they run out of supply. Pastor Harmon says they are still in need of volunteers and masks. If you'd liked to volunteer your time or any materials you can reach the at 406-245-6477.

