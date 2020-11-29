BILLINGS, Mont. - December 1st is 'World AIDS Day', an international day dedicated to spreading awareness around the HIV infection and taking time to mourn those lost to the disease.

Billings First Congregational Church will be honoring the day with a virtual service Tuesday December 4th.

The church partners with RiverStone Health and has been working together to bring in donations to help those in the community suffering with the illness.

Community Member OutReach for RiverStone Health, Daniel Morgan says the disease affects a good portion of the community with around 30 residents coming to the church monthly looking for food, clothing and connections to other resources.

Now RiverStone Health and the church are asking the residents to give what you can. Morgan says pastas, toiletries, or money will help more people in the community than they may realize.

"They're everywhere, they're across the board, some of them are homeless unfortunately, some of them have jobs and work and so those people give back as well. But you don't know who is suffering with HIV or living with it, it's your next day neighbor, it's your CNA, it's all across the board" said Morgan.

Morgan says residents can make donations directly to the RiverStone Health Foundation and to the church during their regular business hours.

The church accepts donations on their website as well, http://billingsfirstchurch.org/giving.