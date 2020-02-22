Billings firefighters raise money to fight cancer

Some Billings firefighters are taking a break from their duties today to take on another serious fight, the fight against cancer.

Firefighters are selling pint glasses, hats, and beanies at Canyon Creek Brewing in support of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Shawn O'Brian, a Billings firefighter, says they have raised over twelve-thousand dollars as they get ready for the 2020 Scott Firefighter Stair climb.

This event brings in two-thousand firefighters from across the country who each climb up sixty-nine flights of stairs in full gear.

The Scotts Firefighter Stair climb Fundraiser takes place in Seattle on March 6th. To learn more about the stair climb, click here.