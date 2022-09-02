BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Fire Department water rescue team is en route to help search for a missing swimmer.
According to the Billings Fire Department, firefighters are in the area of Blue Creek fishing access.
Few details have been reported at this time about the incident at this time and we will provide updates as they become available.
Firefighters are responding to the area of Blue Creek fishing access for a missing swimmer. BFD Water rescue team is also enroute to the area.— Billings Fire Department (@BillingsFire) September 2, 2022