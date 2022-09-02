Crews battle structure fire in Billings

File photo

 Melanie Willardson

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Fire Department water rescue team is en route to help search for a missing swimmer.

According to the Billings Fire Department, firefighters are in the area of Blue Creek fishing access.

Few details have been reported at this time about the incident at this time and we will provide updates as they become available.

