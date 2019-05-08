Billings firefighters knock out house fire

A house fire on Billings West End caused heavy damage to the interior and exterior of the home.

The fire occurred on N. Fork Trail near 56th St. W.

According to Sean Biggins with the Billings Fire Department said the fire has been knocked down at this time.

Biggins said everyone made it out of the home, but injuries are unknown at this time.

He also said the home did have a working smoke alarm.

Along with the fire damage, the fire caused heavy smoke damage to the home as well.

The cause for the fire remains under investigation.