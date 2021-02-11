BILLINGS - Billings Fire responded to a structure fire Wednesday evening on the Billings South Side.

Battalion Chief Kevin Johnson says fire engines arrived at 133 Adams Street to a short, heavy structure fire with large amounts of smoke.

Johnson says the engines moved quickly to extinguish the blaze.

He says three pets were rescued and taken to a local animal hospital.

No injuries were sustained from any of the occupants inside the residence.

Johnson says an investigation will be ongoing.

