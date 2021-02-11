BILLINGS - Billings Fire responded to a structure fire Wednesday evening on the Billings South Side.
Battalion Chief Kevin Johnson says fire engines arrived at 133 Adams Street to a short, heavy structure fire with large amounts of smoke.
Johnson says the engines moved quickly to extinguish the blaze.
He says three pets were rescued and taken to a local animal hospital.
No injuries were sustained from any of the occupants inside the residence.
Johnson says an investigation will be ongoing.
Check back for updates.