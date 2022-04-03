BILLINGS- Billings Police and Fire responded to a mobile home engulfed in flames at a mobile home park near South Billings Boulevard on Sunday night.

The fire took place in the C and C Community Mobile Home Park.

Montana Right Now spoke to the owner of the residence. He said fortunately nobody was injured in the fire. The owner said the fire started after children were playing with matches, and a stored mattress caught on fire.

The fire appeared to damage a storage shed in the yard and damaged the side of the mobile home.

Billings Police and Billings Fire responded to the scene. We will update with further information as it becomes available.