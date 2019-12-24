Billings Fire responds to structure fire caused by food on the stove

BILLINGS, Mont. -- A 7-year-old boy cooking fries on the stove led to a structure fire on December 24, 2019 just before 10 a.m.

The boy's mother says she was in the other room when the boy yelled for help.

Billings Fire Battalion Chief Darrek Mitchell says Engine 2 responded to South 28th Street within 30 seconds of the dispatch call.

He says one person treated for smoke inhalation but wasn't transported to the hospital.

Billings Fire helped save some items from the home including Christmas presents.