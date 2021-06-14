Billings Fire responds to grass fire on Southside

The fire crew works to put out a grass fire on the Southside.

BILLINGS - The Billings Fire Department is on scene at a grass fire on the Billings Southside.

We are told the fire is in the area of Washington Street, but that there are no visible flames or smoke.

There is reportedly no visible damage to any structures in the area.

