BILLINGS, Mont. - Boaters stranded on the Yellowstone River overnight were rescued Thursday.

At 7:25 am, a report was made of three people and one dog stranded in a boat.

According to the Billings City Government, the boaters spent the night stranded on the water.

The operator of the boat and the dog were able to swim to the shore before first responders made it to the scene.

Billings Fire used two rescue watercraft and rescue boards and got the others to shore at the Dick Johnson Bridge boat ramp by 8:07 am.

Both people on the boat were evaluated and declined transportation to the hospital.

“Have a return time and a way to communicate,” Billings Fire Department Battalion Chief Darrek Mitchell said.